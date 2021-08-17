North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 864 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock valued at $843,912,936 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

