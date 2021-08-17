North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after purchasing an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.20. 64,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $258.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

