North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $319.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.