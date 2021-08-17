North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,879 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $170.23. 133,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

