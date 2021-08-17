North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 663 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $13.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $773.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $324.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $721.85. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.