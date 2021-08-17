North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 936 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $136.31. 5,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

