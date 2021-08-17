North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Navient worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Navient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

