North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,437 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,980. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.99. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.