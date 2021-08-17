North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.50. The company had a trading volume of 157,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $204.18 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

