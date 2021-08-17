North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $51.42 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,806 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 333,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,914 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $631.29. 26,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The company has a market capitalization of $300.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $638.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

