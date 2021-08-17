North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.94. 60,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

