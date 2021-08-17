North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $362.94. The stock had a trading volume of 60,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

