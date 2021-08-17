North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.40. 4,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.