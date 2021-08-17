Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NOC stock opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

