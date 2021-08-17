Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.63. 924,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,470. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.