NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Set at C$14.75 by Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) received a C$14.75 price target from research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.92. 344,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,676. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.97.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

