Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

