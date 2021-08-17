Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NOVT stock opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $148.86.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

