Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 6.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $43,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. 29,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.