Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Sells C$303,105.00 in Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,553.99.

Shares of CVE:NVO traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.38. 311,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,252. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

