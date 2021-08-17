NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) CEO Acquires $104,160.00 in Stock

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DNOW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 10,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $814.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

