NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $185.22 million and $38.24 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.11 or 0.00864533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00158450 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,256,415,076 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

