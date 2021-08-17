NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Holdings Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 310.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,829 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

