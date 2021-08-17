Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

