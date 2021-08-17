Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCA opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

