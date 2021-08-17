Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 275,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 31,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,768. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

