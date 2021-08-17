Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,692 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,953 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 304,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 19,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,557. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

