Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Up 35.6% in July

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NXR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. 9,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,678. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

