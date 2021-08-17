NZS Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 289,314 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $78,375,000. Microsoft comprises 7.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $294.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

