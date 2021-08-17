O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Financial Analysis

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass 5.10% 76.08% 3.09% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

85.9% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for O-I Glass and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 2 3 3 0 2.13 Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

O-I Glass presently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Stevanato Group has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than O-I Glass.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.38 $249.00 million $1.22 12.12 Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc. engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

