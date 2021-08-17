Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,558 shares of the software’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Altair Engineering worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $2,621,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 423,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,398 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.