Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.73. 13,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,252. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

