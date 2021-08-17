Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stryker by 77.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Stryker by 17.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 225,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.96. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,456. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

