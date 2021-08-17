Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Omnicell worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,417. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

