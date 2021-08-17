Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

NYSE BURL traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,182. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.37 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.