Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $465,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $258,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 71.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

PODD stock traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.93. 11,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.63. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -636.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.