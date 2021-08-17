Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $319.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.76. The company has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

