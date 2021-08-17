Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,765. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.