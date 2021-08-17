Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,144. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

