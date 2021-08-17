Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of AtriCure worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $2,664,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 354.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 296.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,156 shares of company stock worth $6,202,992. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.