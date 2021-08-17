Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of National Vision worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 17,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,972. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

