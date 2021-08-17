Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Colfax accounts for 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Colfax worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 2,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,850. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

