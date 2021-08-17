Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.92.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $536.55. 15,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,609. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $542.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

