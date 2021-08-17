Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Leslie’s worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.50. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

