Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 9,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,912. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.