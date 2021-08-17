Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. 184,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,804. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

