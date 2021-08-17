Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of The AZEK worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,228. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Insiders sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

