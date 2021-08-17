Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 172,818 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172,818 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 85.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,322. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.68.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

