Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 25,599 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Nomad Foods worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 6,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,884. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

