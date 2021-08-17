Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Envestnet worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $3,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 66.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.10. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 275.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

